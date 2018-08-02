Moorcroft Rib Rally

The fourth annual Rib Rally, sponsored by the Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce, is coming August 8 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. to downtown Moorcroft.

Whether you arrive on a Harley, in a bus or hoofing it, everyone is welcome. For a small fee, guests receive half a rack of ribs, chips, baked beans and ice cold water.

This event is a great opportunity for bikers to cool their Harleys while they relax and eat some pork ribs and a chance for local area residents to have a tasty meal and support the community.