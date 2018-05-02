Moorcroft native serves aboard Navy’s newest attack submarine

Submitted by Kayla Turnbow, Navy Office of Community Outreach

A Moorcroft, Wyoming, native and 2005 Moorcroft High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard one of the Navy’s newest attack submarines, USS Hawaii. Chief Petty Officer Jay Mills works as an electronics technician (nuclear) serving aboard the Pearl Harbor-based submarine, one of 56 fast attack submarines in the U.S. Navy.

A Navy electronics technician (nuclear) is responsible for the safe operation and maintenance of the nuclear reactor safety systems.

“In my hometown, I always was taught to pursue your hunger to explore and see new things, but always remember where you came from so you can see where you are going,” said Mills.

Jobs are highly varied aboard the submarine, according to Navy officials. Approximately 130 men and women make up the submarine’s crew, doing everything from handling weapons to maintaining nuclear reactors.

Navy officials explained that attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.

“Our submarine teams are small, elite and rely heavily on extraordinary individual performance,” said Rear Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “It is no surprise that our sailors continue to set the standard for excellence, and the country continues to be well served by their service and sacrifice. I couldn’t be more proud to lead this professional fighting force.”

According to Navy officials, because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation. Submariners are some of the most highly trained and skilled people in the Navy.

Regardless of their specialty, everyone has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies to become “qualified in submarines” and earn the right to wear the coveted gold or silver dolphins on their uniform.

Mills has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My grandfather was also a submariner,” said Mills. “He was probably the biggest reason I joined. Hearing a lot of his sea stories was the biggest contributor of me joining.”

Challenging submarine living conditions build strong fellowship among the elite crew, Navy Officials explained. The crews are highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.

“Serving in the Navy means that I wear the cloth of our nation,” said Mills. “I am proud to represent the people of the United States. I am honored to protect them of any threat. I try to represent the state of Wyoming the best I can.”