moorcroft mixer Wolves take second at tourney

By Marci Allison

The Moorcroft High School wrestlers hosted their eighth annual Moorcroft Mixer tournament this past Friday and Saturday. With 21 teams in attendance and 195 wrestlers on the varsity side alone, it was a packed gym with many exciting matches.

Teams from around Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana attended the continually growing tournament. It was also the first ever women’s division wrestling tournament hosted for WHSAA. Individual placers for the Wolves were:

Second Place – The Wolves had two in the finals, Cole Cook and Rowdy Pfeil. 145- Cole Cook went 4-1 for the tournament, making it into the finals where he lost by decision 8-2; 160- Rowdy Pfeil went 3-1 making it into the finals where he lost by decision.

Third – 113-Mica Hererra went 5-1, putting him into the placing rounds where he won in sudden victory overtime 6-4 to a Hettinger, ND wrestler to whom he previously had lost. 132-Caleb Cook went 4-1, winning his third place match by decision, 6-1; 138-Parker Seeley went 4-1, winning his placing match by pin in 2:04; 152- Casey DeLong went 4-1, winning his third place match in sudden death victory 5-1; 182-Tucker Allison went 4-1, winning his placing match with a pin in 2:51.

Fourth – 195-Solomon Petz went 3-2, losing his placing match by decision 5-6; 285-Tanner Feehan went 3-2, losing by decision 8-2, to place fourth.

Fifth – Parker Schlater went 4-2, winning his placing match by pin; 220- Chris Morris went 4-2, winning his placing match by pin.

Sixth – 126-Hunter Garoutte, 170- Tommy Schlater, 182-Logan Husted and 220-Lane Mosteller.

The first all-girl wrestling tournament for the Wyoming High School Athletic Association was also held during the Moorcroft Mixer this past weekend. This opened many doors for female wrestlers across the state.

Championship match: Charmayne DeLong (Moorcroft) won by pin over Taylor Manning of Campbell County.

The Wolves came away with a second place finish with 240 team points under first place Thunder Basin with 252 points and third place Spearfish with 187.5 points. High scorers for the Wolves were Tucker Allison with 26 team points followed by Cole Cook and Chris Morris with 25 team points and Rowdy Pfeil with 24 team points.

Up next for the Wolves wrestling team is the Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton this Friday and Saturday.