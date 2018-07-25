Moorcroft K-8 school supplies 2018-2019

Kindergarten: 1 plastic pencil box, 1 box 24-county CRAYOLA crayons, Fiscar scissors, 2 folders, 8-count washable markers, large zipper bag pencil holder, twistable colored pencils, 1 wide-lined notebook, white school glue, 1 – 8 pack glue sticks, #2 pencils, large pin erasers, no pencil top, 4-pack fine tip Expo markers (not ultra), PE shoes, NO slip-ons.
First Grade: 1 small plastic pencil box, 2 boxes 24-count crayons, 2 plain pocket folders, 2 composition notebooks, Fiscar scissors, 2 8-county washable markers, person headphones, NO liquid glue MANY glue sticks, MANY #2 pencils, pencil top erasers, 1 – 1″ 3-ring binder, 1 – 5 tab dividers, PE shoes, NO slip-ons.
Second Grade: Crayons, 1 composition notebooks, 2 pocket folders, scissors, pencil box, washable markers, 6 glue sticks, headphones, #2 pencils, pencil top erasers, Expo markers, highlighters, colored pencils, twistable preferred, PE shoes, NO slip-ons.
Third Grade: Small plastic pencil box, 3 composition notebooks, 3 pocket folders, twistable colored pencils, 8-count washable markers, scissors, #2 pencils, erasers, 4 pack glue sticks, person headphones, Expo markers, PE shoes, NO slip-ons.
Fourth Grade: 1 pencil bag, colored pencils, 4 Expo markers, 5 plain pocket folders, 5 composition notebooks, 1 pkg. loose leaf paper, personal headphones, #2 pencils, erasers, 8 count washable markers, 1 – 2″ 3-ring binder, scissors, PE shoes, NO slip-ons.
Fifth Grade: Pocket folder, 2 pkg. loose leaf paper, 2 – 1″ 3-ring binder, 1 binder dividers, pencil bag, scissors, colored pencils and markers, glue sticks, 4 pkg. Expos markers, #2 pencils, erasers, personal headphones, PE shoes, NO slip-ons.
Sixth, Seventh & Eighth Grades: 4 pocket folders, 4 pkg. loose leaf paper, 2 – 2″ binders, 2 pkg. of binder dividers, 1 composition notebook, 1 – 1 subject notebook, scissors, 2 glue sticks, 1 bottle Elmer’s glue, boxes of #2 pencils, erasers, PE shoes, NO slip-ons (only 6th).