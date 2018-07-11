Moorcroft Jubilee schedule

By Grace Moore

Moorcroft’s 53rd Jubilee celebration kicks off this Friday, July 13 with the double whammy of the Ranch Rodeo at the rodeo grounds near the rest area west of town and Family Fun Night at Robinson Park; both events start at 5 p.m.

Duffy Hudson returns to West Texas Trails Museum at 7 p.m. as “Houdini”; his consummate recreation of famous characters is well appreciated by young and old alike. After the performance, be sure to return to South Big Horn Avenue for the Street Dance with live music performed by Travis Kissack and Friends.

Festivities continue on Saturday, July 14, starting with the free Chuckwagon Breakfast at West Texas Trails Museum from 7 to 9 a.m. and the 3K Color Walk/Run at Robinson Park at 7:30 a.m.

Stop by the New Senior Center for a Rummage Sale starting at 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bring your favorite camp chair or find a spot on the curb and stake your claim on a bit of real estate from which to enjoy the Parade at 10 a.m. before strolling over to the Moorcroft fire Hall to partake in the free Community Barbeque at noon and the Ice Cream Social at Robinson Park at 1 p.m.

Starting at 2 p.m., the Cornhole Tournament and a live band will jump guests into an exciting afternoon on South Big Horn Avenue. People can also drop by Hopper’s Bar for Beer Pong or check out the Branding Party at Dewey’s Place; if you bring your iron, you can brand a board, too! For a more family friendly afternoon, Splash Bash starts at 2 p.m. as well, at Robison Park.

A tasty Cowboy Casserole Cook-off gets underway at 5 p.m. in the parking area south of Security Insurance on South Big Horn Avenue as the street is set up for the Redneck Bed Races at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the boards previously branded by local ranchers will be auctioned off at the Brand Board Auction in front of Dewey’s Place with the Street Dance immediately following.

After such a busy and fun filled weekend, Sunday offers the non-denominational Community Church Service at 10 a.m. at Robinson Park, bringing to a close the 53rd annual Jubilee in Moorcroft.