A group of churches are working together under the title of Moorcroft Interfaith Community and are hoping to start a community choir to sing at events throughout the year. The first event that the choir will prepare for is a community Good Friday Service on March 30 at 7 p.m. at Moorcroft Town Center Library. The group will present a drama, “The Living Last Supper”. Anyone interested in taking part is invited to an organizational meeting and rehearsal on February 11 at the West Texas Trail Museum from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.