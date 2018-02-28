Moorcroft High School Post Prom 2018

The Moorcroft High School is holding their prom on March 10, 2018. In years past, with the help of parents and the community, the Moorcroft Post Prom Committee has provided the students with a safe and fun alternative in which to celebrate after the dance.

We are asking for your help to make 2018 another successful year. Anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated, whether it is a monetary donation or something for a door prize.

If you have anything you would like to donate for a door prize, it can be dropped off at the Moorcroft High School (47 Country Lane), Moorcroft K-8 School (13 Country Lane), or if you would like, we can personally come pick it up.

You can contact Deb Glenn at 660-4465 or Marci Allison at 756-2258. You can also mail a donation to the Post Prom account at Moorcroft Schools, PO Box 40, Moorcroft, WY. 82721.

Thank you for helping us keep the kids in our community safe!