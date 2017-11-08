Moorcroft Harvest Feastival

By Grace Moore

Moorcroft celebrated their annual Harvest Feastival on Saturday, serving over 250 people. A number of varied homemade soups were available along with cornbread, buttery biscuits and iced tea and candy was scattered along the tabletops for those who got a sweet tooth after the savory fare.

Fifteen vendors attended the business expo downstairs, with local traders showing off their wares of handmade winter hats and dolls, honey, health supplements, clothes and more – for some, it was a great opportunity for some early Christmas shopping.

Pinnacle Bank’s popular money booth was a hit; every 30 minutes, a name was drawn from a bucket and that individual entered the booth to catch as many bills as possible in 30 seconds. The most won was $38 and two participants donated their winnings back to the Chamber of Commerce.

Many useful and fun items had been donated by local businesses for the auction and a kids corner auction was set up this year, which was a success. The Harvest Featival was a hit as citizens enjoyed live music and friends for the afternoon.