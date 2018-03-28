Moorcroft FCCLA reaches their “Peak Of Potential” at State

By Darcy Sams

The Moorcroft Chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) attended the State Leadership Conference held in Cheyenne on March 21-23. The theme for this year’s conference was “Peaks of Potential – Rise, Lead Succeed”, and succeed they did!

The group went to Cheyenne to compete at a state level in the projects they have been working on since the beginning of the year. In all, the chapter brought home nine gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.

This year, the Conference also featured a Leadership Academy of five sessions. Elizabeth Anderson and Faith H. Anderson received pins for attending at least four out of the five Leadership Academy workshops taught by Nathon Taylor, a former National Officer from Wyoming.

Also during the week, National FCCLA president Grace Belize Anderson and National First Vice President Sydney Goldston from New Mexico taught workshops, engaged with students and encouraged the future leaders of America to reach their peaks of potential.

Bronze Medalist, Natalie Peters, presented her project, “Look Before You Lock”. Andrea Pfeil received Silver for her project where she taught a CPR class, and Faith Anderson also earned silver for her Power of One project.

Gold medalists were: Camlyn Connally with her project on the dangers of energy drinks, Taylor Reynolds with her FCCLA Week project, Faith Anderson for Creed Contest, Shelby Garoutte and Tommy Schlater with a Chapter in Review project, Kirstin Everhard and Allison Ferris with their “Top of the Mountain” ski shop entrepreneurship project, Maddi Lachtara for her leadership project, Cheyenne DuBeau and Taylar Braden with the mock accident project and Heather VerBurg with her piggy bank building project.

The Moorcroft Culinary Arts team also brought home the gold! Lane Mosteller, Andrea Pfeil and Bryleigh Sessions had to make a Cajun chicken dish, three side dishes and a dessert in one hour.

They trained for weeks before school and during class and the hard work paid off. This is the first time a culinary team has medaled at Moorcroft High School.

As if that weren’t enough, Faith Anderson was also elected to District Office, and Taylor Reynolds is the 2018-19 State Secretary Treasurer. The two girls had to give a speech in front of the whole Wyoming FCCLA group and also had to take a knowledge test. We are very proud of both of them.

Also attending State were Elizabeth Anderson competing in recycle and redesign, Kaelixte LeFave with her “Helping the Unknown” masquerade ball, Rachel Sams with her job interview, Logan Husted and Parker Schlater with a sports nutrition project, and Madison Glenn, Faith Sanderson and Robert Trigg with their family game night project.

Unfortunately, the competition was fierce and they didn’t receive medals, but I am still extremely proud of them for making the effort and participating at State.

To wrap up the awards, the Moorcroft Chapter won “Chapter of the Year”, and Mrs. Sams also won the “Spirit of Advising” award. This was the most exciting year I’ve had as an adviser, and a very good year for Moorcroft FCCLA.