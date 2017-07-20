Moorcroft FCCLA Chapter Discovers “Unlimited Possibilities” at NLC

The Moorcroft FCCLA chapter attended the National Leadership Conference in Nashville, TN, July 2-6, with the theme of Unlimited Possibilities.

There were over 7500 in attendance and the Moorcroft chapter brought home several awards.

Earning gold medals for their projects were Taylor Reynolds in National Programs in Action for her “Wigs for Kids” project, Maddi Lachtara in Interpersonal Communication with her project on communication skills and Faith Anderson for her Recycle and Redesign project.

Earning silver medals were Rachel Sams in Entrepreneurship for her clothing store idea, “Old Fashion” and Andria Peters in the Promote & Publicize FCCLA category with her project on FCCLA Week. Maddi completed her project with the help of Heather VerBurg, who was not able to attend.

Grace Belize Anderson and Faith Anderson were awarded red blazers on stage at the convention as a part of the FCCLA Unite in Red campaign. Faith was one of ten selected from 65 applicants across the nation to serve on the 2017 NLC Media Team as a reporter.

Wyoming was also recognized for increased membership. Nationwide, FCCLA added over 3000 members this past year for a total of over 164,000 members from 48 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

“Our trip to Nashville was fun, but also educational. The students heard from great keynote speakers, went to workshops, and made many new friends and connections for their network. Moorcroft should be very proud of these young people for the way they represented our town, and our state,” said FCCLA Advisor Darcy Sams, who also expressed appreciation for all the help from the local FCCLA sponsors that facilitated this endeavor.

Congratulations Moorcroft FCCLA National Leadership Conference award recipients; with FCCLA, your possibilities are truly unlimited. Look out, future; these bright stars are headed your way!

By Faith Anderson, Moorcroft FCCLA Public Relations Officer