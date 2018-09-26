Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend the 11th Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Saturday, October 13, at the Moorcroft Town Center (MTC). Social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by a delicious prime rib dinner at 7.

At this time, the Chamber will announce the Moorcroft Citizen of the Year and the Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.

You have until October 5 to cast your vote for Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year. Ballot boxes are conveniently located at Diehl’s Supermarket, Pinnacle Bank, Moorcroft Post Office, Donna’s Diner, West Texas Trail Museum, Moorcroft Public Library, Coffee Cup Fuel Stop and Moorcroft Town Hall.

Banquet tickets can be purchased from any Chamber member or stop at Diehl’s or West Texas Trail Museum. Please contact Susan at 756-3840 or Cynthia at 756-9300 for further information.