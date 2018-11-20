MK-8 student heads to Vegas rodeo finals

By Grace Moore

MK-8 sixth grader Kaeley Hutchison has qualified for Junior National Finals Rodeo (JrNFR) in Las Vegas and will compete in the barrel racing division. Kaeley has been competing since she was about three and figures that she was riding before she could walk.

She comes from a rodeo family on both sides and says she fell in love with the sport “watching my mom and dad do it”. She attended her first national level rodeo when she was about three months old and her mother was competing at the College National Finals Rodeo.

“She qualified for while pregnant with me,” she says. “You could say I was rodeoing before I was even born.” Kaeley says she likes to push herself to be the best she can be. She also likes her friends and competitors in rodeo, saying, “Rodeo is like one big family and we camp together at the rodeos. It is such a great sport!”

Kaeley rides her own two horses, both of which the family has owned for some time.

“The horse I use for roping and goat tying was trained by my family and parents,” she says.

Her barrel horse was bought by her dad for her to rope with and later sold to an aunt when Kaeley was six.

“As I have grown and stepped up levels, she let me borrow him back to achieve my barrel racing dreams. Luke is a 17 year old gelding and we have been running barrels and poles together for just 1 1/2 years. I am so proud of him and we are getting each other figured out,” she says. Kaeley said that she is both nervous and excited about Vegas. “I am excited because this is my first year making it and it is such an honor and nervous [about] doing my best while I am there.”

After Vegas, Kaeley will come home and continue practicing for the upcoming junior high rodeo season starting in April, saying, “I will attend local barrel racing and roping jackpots to stay sharp until the season comes.”

As a sixth grader, Kaeley competes in the Wyoming Junior High Rodeos and “it is a blast”.

Kaeley shares this bit of advice with other young people who dream of competing with their horse: “It is really fun and challenging. Work hard and to set goals and go for them.”