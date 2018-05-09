MHS wrestlers in Vegas

By Marci Allison

Eight Moorcroft High School wrestlers, along with coaches Cory Allison and Todd Seeley, traveled to Las Vegas, NV to compete in the 2018 Marines Western Regionals Tournament held April 25-28 at South Point Casino and Convention Center. There, they wrestled three styles, Greco, Freestyle and Folkstyle, in four days.

With over 1000 competitors, the wrestlers, as part of Team Wyoming, made a great showing with one Greco placer, one Freestyle champion and two finalists in Folkstyle. Individual results were:

Greco

Cadets: Tyzer Isenberger, 0-2; Sean Buckmiller, 1-2; Hunter Garoutte, 1-2; Dekken Mayer, 0-2; and Rowdy Pfeil, 4-1, losing in the semifinals and winning his placing match to place third.

Juniors: Mica Herrera, 0-2; Parker Seeley, 1-2; and Tucker Allison, 1-2.

Freestyle

Cadets: Tyzer Isenberger, 0-2; Hunter Garoutte, 1-2; Dekken Mayer, 0-2; and Rowdy Pfeil, 4-0 to win the championship by decision, 4-6.

Juniors: Mica Herrera, 0-2; Parker Seeley, 1-2; and Tucker Allison, 1-2.

Folkstyle

Cadets: Tyzer Isenberger, 0-2; Sean Buckmiller, 0-2; Hunter Garoutte, 2-2; Dekken Mayer, 0-2; and Rowdy Pfeil, 3-1. Rowdy made the finals, losing the championship match by decision, 4-3 to place second.

Juniors: Mica Herrera, 1-2; Parker Seeley, 3-1; and Tucker Allison, 2-2. Parker made it to the championship match where he lost by decision to place second.

This tournament had some very tough competition from wrestlers from all over the United States. Next up for the off season wrestlers is the cultural exchange wrestling in Athens, Greece in June and Greco and Freestyle Nationals in Fargo, ND in July.