McKim presents “A President’s Story” at library May 11

Crook County Library is hosting a program and book signing by Brad McKim, entitled “A President’s Story” on Friday, May 11 at the library meeting room in Sundance. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. Books will be available for purchase.

“A President’s Story” is a creative and innovative story of the development of the United States as seen through the eyes and behavior of American Presidents from Washington to Lincoln. In this unique novel, the author captures the humanity of each president, carrying the reader through the challenges each president faces and the connective links of one president to his successors. This is a work of fiction based on many factual events.

Raised in Southern California, Brad McKim practiced law for thirty years while living in Colorado, Texas, Alaska and London, England, where he served as a chief counsel for BP. In 2015, he left the practice of law to become an arbitrator and to pursue other passions including his lifelong enthusiasm for presidential history. He lives near Beulah with his first passion, his wife Kay.

For more information please contact Jill Mackey at Crook County Library, 283-1006 or crookcountylib@rangeweb.net.