Mat Masters kick off season

By Courtney Reynolds

The Moorcroft Mat Masters kicked off their 2018 season with a tournament in Buffalo, WY. We had 40 wrestlers travel to participate in a tournament with over 300 participants.

Our kids wrestled some very competitive matches and we saw some great finishes. Our team placed 8th overall out of 21, with 166 points from our top 12 scorers.

Final tournament results for our club:

Pre PeeWee: Wyatt Jordan – 4th, William Huether – 3rd.

PeeWee: Ryder Gray – 3rd, Nolan Reynolds – 1st, Heath Hawk – 3rd, Cody Lehrkamp – 1st, Logan Harr – 2nd, Kole Zimmerman – 4th, Ryder Buckner – 2nd, Logan Boardman – 1st.

Bantam: Apollo Muse – 6th, Carlin Muse – 5th, Marcus Reynolds – 3rd, Lane Huether – 6th, Mason Porter – 3rd, Noah Porter – 4th, Wudzie Zaato – 1st.

Intermediate: Naomi Anderson – 6th, Sean Gose – 6th, Walker Allred – 6th, Cayden Vrana – 2nd, Kyler Kopp – 4th, Hayden Amende – 2nd, Brady Garoutte – 4th, Allee Stilwell – 5th, Kurtis Elliott – 3rd, Tripp Isendburger – 3rd.

Novice: Haven Vrana – 5th, Trenton Gray – 2nd, Chayce Buckner – 5th, Jacob Anderson – 6th, Jaxson Nobles – 6th, Paytn Stilwell – 5th, Dorean Swenson – 6th, Tryce Isenberger – 5th, Riley DeHaven – 2nd, Rebekah Anderson – 1st.

Schoolboy/girl: Richie Allison – 5th, Christpher Boardman – 5th, Caeden Vrana – 3rd.

Congratulations to all of the MMM wrestlers.