Mat Masters finish season

By Courtney Reynolds

The Moorcroft Mat Masters finished out their regular season this past weekend by attending the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association Kids Freestyle, Folkstyle and Greco State Championships.

We had 18 kids participate: Apollo Muse, Carlin Muse, Marcus Reynolds, Lane Huether, Wudzie Zaato, Mason Porter, Kurtis Elliott, Cayden Vrana, Haven Vrana, Kyler Kopp, Hayden Amende, Trenton Gray, Jaxson Nobles, Jacob Anderson, Riley DeHaven, Rebekah Anderson, Christopher Boardman and Richie Allison.

We had one Triple Crown winner, taking first place in all three styles, Wudzie Zaato.

Among other placers were: Freestyle – Haven Vrana,

4th, Christopher Boardman, 4th, Rebekah Anderson, 2nd in the Female division and 6th in the co-ed division. Folkstyle – Apollo Muse, 6th, Riley DeHaven, 6th, Christopher Boardman, 5th, Rebekah Anderson, 2nd in the Female division. Greco – Haven Vrana, 4th, Riley DeHaven, 5th and Richie Allison, 6th. These kids have worked hard all season long and this weekend was no exception!

Each year, WAWA awards wrestlers for their accomplishments throughout their season (including High School) with the Governors Award. Moorcroft had three recipients of this award this year at the WAWA state tournament.

Tucker Allison for Junior Greco, Charmayne DeLong for Female Freestyle and Rowdy Pfiel for Cadet Folkstyle. Congratulations to our high school wrestlers on their accomplishments!

The Mat Masters would like to thank our coaches, parents and this community for their support this season. Whether through volunteering, supporting our fundraising efforts or through sponsorship donations, we appreciate your contributions and thank you for helping to make our season a success.

We would also like to say a special thank you to the high school wrestlers for all they do for our wrestling club, from pitching in to do the heavy lifting, coming to practices to help teach our kids, to showing up mat side to be in the corner of a little wrestler who looks up to you. We appreciate all you have done and continue to do to encourage and inspire the next generation of Moorcroft wrestlers.

Congratulations WAWA State participants on a job well done, both at state and all season long. You should all be proud of yourselves, because we certainly are.