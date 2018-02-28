Mat Masters compete in Casper

The Moorcroft Mat Masters traveled to Casper on February 25. We had 30 kids compete amongst nearly 500 wrestlers, including three girls who competed in an all girls division. As a team, we placed 8th out of 30 teams.
On March 3, Mat Master will host WAWA Jr. State and March 4 we will hold the Deb Allison Memorial tournament, both at the Moorcroft High School. Please come out to cheer on our wrestlers.
Results from Casper:
PeeWee:
Ryder Gray – 7th
William Huether – 7th
Cody Lehrkamp – 7th
Ryder Buckner – 4th
Kole Zimmerman – 8th
Tugg Thomas – 2nd
Logan Boardman – 1st
Bantam:
Marcus Reynolds – 2nd
Lane Huether – 6th
Lincoln Demma – 5th
Mason Porter – 4th
Wudzie Zaato – 1st
Intermediate:
Cayden Vrana – 3rd
Walker Allred – 7th
Kyler Kopp – 7th
Hayden Amende – 3rd
Novice:
Haven Vrana – 5th
Trenten Gray – 3rd
Chayce Buckner – 6th
Jacob Anderson – 6th
Dorean Swenson – 5th
Riley DeHaven – 5th
Braizyn Humpal – 4th
Rebekah Anderson – 2nd
Schoolboy/girl:
Christopher Boardman – 5th
Cadet:
Charmayne DeLong – 1st
Girls Novice:
Rebekah Anderson – 2nd
Girls Cadet:
Lynsey Gray – 3rd
Charmayne DeLong – 1st