Mat Masters compete in Casper

Sports and Schools

The Moorcroft Mat Masters traveled to Casper on February 25. We had 30 kids compete amongst nearly 500 wrestlers, including three girls who competed in an all girls division. As a team, we placed 8th out of 30 teams.

On March 3, Mat Master will host WAWA Jr. State and March 4 we will hold the Deb Allison Memorial tournament, both at the Moorcroft High School. Please come out to cheer on our wrestlers.

Results from Casper:

PeeWee:

Ryder Gray – 7th

William Huether – 7th

Cody Lehrkamp – 7th

Ryder Buckner – 4th

Kole Zimmerman – 8th

Tugg Thomas – 2nd

Logan Boardman – 1st

Bantam:

Marcus Reynolds – 2nd

Lane Huether – 6th

Lincoln Demma – 5th

Mason Porter – 4th

Wudzie Zaato – 1st

Intermediate:

Cayden Vrana – 3rd

Walker Allred – 7th

Kyler Kopp – 7th

Hayden Amende – 3rd

Novice:

Haven Vrana – 5th

Trenten Gray – 3rd

Chayce Buckner – 6th

Jacob Anderson – 6th

Dorean Swenson – 5th

Riley DeHaven – 5th

Braizyn Humpal – 4th

Rebekah Anderson – 2nd

Schoolboy/girl:

Christopher Boardman – 5th

Cadet:

Charmayne DeLong – 1st

Girls Novice:

Rebekah Anderson – 2nd

Girls Cadet:

Lynsey Gray – 3rd

Charmayne DeLong – 1st