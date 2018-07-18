Master impersonator to visit library

Crook County Library presents Broadway and film veteran Duffy Hudson as he brings his talent to life in two performances, to be presented at Crook County Library in Sundance on Friday, July 20.

First, he will present a fast-paced romp through Dr. Seuss at 1:30 p.m. in a performance for all ages. The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who, Green Eggs and Ham, Hop on Pop – the names of these stories brings back fond memories of the first time you stepped into the wonderful and magical world of Dr. Seuss.

He will then bring Albert Einstein to life in a unique one-man show, “The Relativity of Albert Einstein.” Imagine Einstein explaining the Theory of Relativity, in a fun, exciting way, without mathematics or knowledge of physics required.

The show covers elements of: Einstein’s life and humor, the Speed of Light, Time travel, Gravity and Space-time and, finally, What is E=MC2 anyway?

Duffy Hudson is an actor, director, writer, teacher and filmmaker. After graduating from college, he moved to New York City where he attended the Circle in the Square Theater School, on Broadway.

He has studied with such great directors as Michael Kahn, Nikos Psacharopoulos, Nakita Mikhalkov (Academy Award winning director for Burnt by The Sun) as well as Sandra Seacat and Larry Moss. ​​Duffy began his New York career working backstage with Michael Ritchie (Artistic Director Center Theatre Group) on several Broadway productions including Present Laughter with George C. Scott.

He has performed in hundreds of plays. Duffy has directed over 300 theatrical pieces, including workshop productions with Brooke Shields, The Three Sisters with Jessica Lange, Don Johnson and Tatum O’Neal, Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf with Marlo Thomas.

Since turning his attention to film and television, he has performed in numerous commercials, including the award-winning Men in Black series for Penn Station. Feature film credits include Tattered Angel, Canvas The Night, Skin Complex and The Greater Good.

Duffy is the author of several scripts as well as the children’s book, The Boy Who Came From Heaven and several one man shows. Throughout his career, Duffy has been active as a teacher on the professional as well as the collegiate level, combining his many experiences and talents.

Currently he is co-owner of Cincinnatus Motion Picture, a film company that to date has produced commercials, industrial long forms and the feature film Tattered Angel. He tours the US with his one-man shows of Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein and George Burns, Dr. Seuss and A Christmas Carol.