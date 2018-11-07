Pine Haven resident Marshall Gayle Davis, 71, was born on April 12, 1947 near Rush, Colorado on his family’s ranch. He passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on November 3, 2018.

He was born to Melvin and Leona Davis. He was married to Pam Davis on February 29, 1992. They were together for 31 years.

Marshall was self-employed in the construction field. He began his career as a carpenter as soon as he graduated high school.

He began his own business, Davis Construction (later MD Construction), when he moved to Wyoming in 1977. He was an incredibly talented craftsman. He loved working and worked until the day he passed.

His hobbies included leather work, hunting with his grandchildren, woodworking, ranching, working on old cars, improving antiques, playing the guitar and helping others. He had a servant’s heart for his family and friends.

His will and determination were unmatched. His kindness and ability to give was second to none. Marshall had a phenomenal sense of humor and he was always ready with a quick joke. Our world has suffered a great loss.

He was preceded in his death by his mother, Bertha Leona Davis; his father, Melvin Arthur Davis; and his brother-in-law and best friend, Lawrence Hammitt.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pam Davis; sister, Marjorie Hammitt; brothers, Conn Davis (Denice); Garry Davis (Mary) and Melvin Davis, Jr.; children, Samantha Hudson (John), Ron Bradley (Rhiannon), Stephanie Hizaniak, Shastin Gerbracht (Peter) and Shawn Davis (K’La); grandchildren, Logan, Abigail, Collin, Kendra, Anna Grace, Kennedy, Madalyn, Alexandra, Virginia Asher, Molly and Tevis.

Memorial services will be on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Cornerstone Church in Moorcroft, Wyoming at 10:30 a.m.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.