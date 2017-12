By Marci Allison

The high school Wolves wrestling team traveled to Lusk on Friday, December 8 to start their season off. There, they competed against ten other teams from across Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska.

The team competed well, bringing home seven champions, nine second place finishers and one third place finisher as well as placing first as a team. Individual results were:

First Place – Charmayne DeLong, Caleb Cook, Cole Cook, Casey DeLong, Rowdy Pfeil, Tucker Allison and Solomon Petz.

Second Place – Mica Herrera, Tate Hullinger, Hunter Garoutte, Parker Seeley, Justin Marden, Parker Schlater, Tommy Schlater, Derrick Robinson and Lane Mosteller.

Third Place – Darrian Black

As a team, the Wolves placed first with 92 team points, followed by South East with 50 points and Lusk with 26.5 team points.