Louise Petersen

Louise Marie Petersen passed away on her 92nd birthday, November 14, 2018, in Loma Linda, CA from cancer.

She was born to Peter and Francis (Baker) Petersen November 14, 1926 in Moorcroft, WY. She attended first through 12th grades and graduated from Moorcroft High School in 1944. Louise was the last surviving member of her graduating class.

She attended nursing school and was a cadet student in Billings, MT; from there, she went to Redlands, CA and worked as a surgical nurse at the Redlands Hospital. Louise lived there until going into a nursing home in Loma Linda in October of this year. She enjoyed reading and traveling and had been all over the world.

Louise is survived by one brother, Raymond (Mary Lou) in Moorcroft and 13 nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Woodrow (Marlys), Calvin (June), Edward (Gretchen), Allen (Elizabeth); and one sister, Darlene Donahoo.

As per her wishes, her body was donated to Loma Linda Research Hospital. Her remains will be buried in Moorcroft at a later date.