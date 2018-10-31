LOGOS Thanksgiving

Each year the students, families and volunteers of LOGOS give thanks to God for his goodness by coming together with worship, a meal and fellowship and the community is cordially invited to join the celebration of God’s many blessings on Wednesday, November 14.

The evening will begin with worship at 5:45 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church; then, at 6:15 p.m., sit down to a traditional Thanksgiving meal and fellowship with neighbors and friends. Please bring a guest, a salad or side dish.

Additionally, the LOGOS youth will be putting together Thanksgiving Food Baskets to donate to families in the Moorcroft area who can use a little help this holiday. If you would like to donate non-perishable food items or cash, please contact Pastor Monte at church: 307-756-3554 (leave message), Cell: 217-251-1182 or revmonte@hughes.net.

If you know of any family, including your own, who could benefit from a Thanksgiving food basket this year, please contact the number above. The hosts will need a name and contact information so that recipients can be contacted to confirm their desire to participate.