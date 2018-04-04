Local teachers cause a ripple

Local teachers Andrea Wood, Hugh Jenkins and Dusty Petz are among the recipients of project funding from a $29 million donation that block chain giant Ripple made to fundraising website DonorsChoose.org.

Wood, a DonorsChoose Ambassador, helped Petz and Jenkins post projects. The funded projects include a cafe table and chairs, a vinyl crafting machine, DNA kits, an AI project for the ag kids and materials for an initiative led by the Secret Squirrel Brigade with help from the Moorcroft High School basketball teams to renovate the basketball court at Noonan Park.

Wood has used the donation site for everything from tissues and hand sanitizer to classroom books, furniture and technology.

“DonorsChoose allows teachers and students to think creatively and receive funding for projects that we, as individuals, simply can’t afford and the school doesn’t have budget for. I encourage all teachers to consider joining and all parents and community members to visit the site, find our participating teachers and support our school and community,” she said.

Wood and her brigade of squirrels plan to post a project soon for playground equipment at the football field. The specific projects can be found at www.donorschoose.org.

DonorsChoose, for whom Wood advocates, is the largest education giving platform in the country. Teachers use the site to request resources their students need to create projects, and donors give to the projects that inspire them.

Ripple donated $29 million to fund every classroom project request on the nonprofit’s website. The donation fulfilled 35,647 requests from 28,210 public school teachers in every state.