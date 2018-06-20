Local student to participate in Special Olympics USA Games

Kyle Biggs will be representing Crook County and Wyoming in the Special Olympics USA Games July 1-7 in Seattle, Washington. Kyle will be swimming the 25m backstroke, 50m freestyle and the 100m freestyle.

Kyle graduated from Hulett this May and will continue his education through the Crook County Skills Center. Kyle loves wood working, hunting, drawing and swimming. He would like to pursue auto mechanics in the future.

Kyle has been training hard since March and hopes to represent himself, his family and Crook County well. Kyle and his family are very excited and appreciative of the opportunity for Kyle to swim in the Special Olympics USA Games.

The USA Games in Seattle includes 4000 athletes and coaches, 10,000 volunteers and 14 sports. The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will celebrate the Special Olympics movement and its 50th anniversary; promote the ideals of acceptance and inclusion through sport; and showcase athletes from throughout the U.S. and the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities.

The 2018 USA Games will also highlight Special Olympics’ work in sport, education, health and community-building. The Opening Ceremony will take place at the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Sunday, July 1.

ESPN, the official media partner of the 2018 USA Games, will telecast the Opening Ceremony live on ABC beginning at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of the Games will primarily be on ESPN2.

We are all proud of Kyle! Good Luck in Seattle!