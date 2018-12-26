Local ranchers recognized

By Grace Moore

Local ranchers Dee and Laurel Zimmerschied have received the Access Recognition Award for the northeast quadrant for their efforts to assist hunters and fishermen, both young and old and for the last three years, the Hunting with Heroes Wyoming program.

The award is sponsored by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and the Wyoming Board of Agriculture and was presented to the couple at the annual Stock Growers luncheon recently.

While the Zimmerschieds have allowed access to many over the years, Laurel is particularly proud of their involvement with the Hunting for Heroes Wyoming program, saying, “They need places to take the soldiers to be able to hunt.”

This patriotic nonprofit group has been active since 2013. They get their licenses from the Wyoming Game and Fish, using the agency’s big game donated license program that allows anyone to donate a big game license to be reissued to a disabled veteran; matches veterans with a license and; provides guides, rifles, gear and game processing, among other items.

“We’ve got a couple of vets who have come out a couple of years in a row and they’re kind of turning into friends,” says Laurel. “A lot of times they’ll stop by in the morning or evening to visit a little bit.”

The Heroes program is not the only organization hosted by the couple; they have also donated to the Cristal Ball organization, the Second Wind Group and the Muley Foundation.

The ranch sits northeast of Pine Haven and enjoys a plethora of deer, antelope, sharp-tailed grouse, partridge, pheasant, mourning dove and turkey as well as great fishing sites.