Local churches come together for the nativity

By Grace Moore

The Interfaith Nativity Extravaganza was a smashing success Sunday afternoon with around 100 guests from many local congregations including Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, First Presbyterian Church, Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Cornerstone Ministries Church, and Oshoto Community Bible Church.

“As we are all brothers and sisters in Christ,” said LDS Walt Campbell, “it swells my heart to see this kind of coming together of the churches in Moorcroft.”

The Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce provided refreshments and the rec board decorated and assisted during the event. Many people loaned their nativity scenes for the day for the pleasure of guests.

The organizers of the occasion hope to make the Nativity Extravaganza an annual event on the second Sunday in December. “Plan on participating and encouraging your congregants to help us bring the community of Moorcroft and surrounding areas together,” Campbell encourages people of the community.

They are considering an event to close Jubilee Days and perhaps a celebration for Easter as well, according to Campbell.