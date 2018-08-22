Local boy competes at World Series

Local youth Cade Williams competed in Gillette Little League Baseball this summer and, after the regular season was over, Williams was selected to be a member of a 13-member All-Star team to play in the Little League post season.

The All-Star team competed in the District and State Tournaments, winning both and earning their spot in the Little League World Series North West Regionals in San Bernardino, CA.

In California, the teams were very competitive. The boys lost the first game to a tough Idaho team who later became the North West Champion. In the second game, the boys lost to Oregon in a back and forth battle to end the season.

Cade said that overall it was a great experience and that it was fun to meet kids from other states.