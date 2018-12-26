Linn takes home award

By Grace Moore

Cross Country Head Coach Jennifer Linn received Coach of the Year for her work at Moorcroft High School from her contemporaries at this year’s conference in Casper.

Linn said that she is honored to have received the award. “My athletes’ motivation and work ethic are the main reason I received this award,” she said.

Taking pride in her athletes, Linn advocates their efforts, “My runners put in so much time, not only during our season, but also in the off season and totaled over 150 miles during our short season’s worth of practices. They work hard to achieve their goals, which makes my job as their coach so much easier. I support their goals and do what I can to help each runner achieve them.”

Her future plans include putting in time and energy. “Hopefully learning as we go. I would love for more athletes to try out cross country. We work with all running abilities and levels,” she says. “Everyone is welcome to come try it out. I know many would be surprised as to how well they do in our program.”