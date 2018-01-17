Library program focuses on Buffalo Soldiers

Crook County Library in Sundance will host a program by Randy Bender on Friday, January 26, at 7 p.m. The program, entitled, “The Buffalo Soldiers: Their Beginnings, Dakota Connections and the National Parks,” is free to the public.

Buffalo Soldiers; the name conjures up romantic images of the American West. Who were these men, where did the name come from and where did they serve?

Randy Bender, with the Old Fort Meade Cavalry Museum, will be talking about their beginnings, stories from their service in Dakota Territory, and a couple of colorful episodes from their time in Wyoming.

Randy Bender is on the board of the Old Fort Meade Cavalry Museum, Fort Meade, SD. He inherited his love of history from his parents, growing up at Ft. Meade and hiking among the hills of the old military reservation.

After graduating from Sturgis Brown High School, he spent the next 30 years traveling with a repertory theater company before returning home in 2004. Since then, he has combined his love of theater and history by presenting numerous talks on Fort Meade, writing and leading the Memorial Day “Voices from the Hilltop” tours of Fort Meade National Cemetery and appearing as Col. Caleb Carlton, Commander of the 8th Cavalry at Ft. Meade, who started the movement to make the Star Spangled Banner our National Anthem.

He presented this program on buffalo soldiers at the 2017 West River History Conference.

The program will take place in the Crook County Library meeting room at 414 Main Street, Sundance. For more information, please contact the library at 283-1006 or email crookcountylib@rangeweb.net.