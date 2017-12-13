Library News

By Pam Jespersen

Merry Christmas from the Moorcroft Library staff, Cindy, Jami, Lacey, Pam and our helper Peggy. We will be closed Monday December 25, 2017 for Christmas Day.

It has been a great year in our library; we are hosting adult craft days, adult painting and book club. Stop in and pick up a calendar for the month, we would love to have you attend our programs.

Lacey, our Children’s Librarian, has weekly programs for all ages, starting with Story Hour on Wednesday’s at 10 a.m., and kids crafts after school. We are working on kids’ painting and trying to keep it cost free, so we are accepting donations for that program.

The first kids’ painting will January 10. There is a sign-up sheet, and contact Cindy for that program as space is limited.

Book Club will resume on January 18 at 1 p.m. The book will be “The Dive from Clausen’s Pier” by Ann Packer.

Happy New Year everyone, we will closed Monday January 1.

NEW BOOKS

Sleigh Bells in Valentine Valley by Emma Cane.

Winter’s Light by Stephanie Laurens.

Colorado Christmas by William W. Johnstone.

The Bones of Paradise by Jonis Agee.

You Will Pay by Lisa Jackson.

No Middle Name by Lee Child.

G-Man by Stephen Hunter.

Class Houses by Louise Penny.

Any Day Now by Robyn Carr.

The Store by James Patterson.

Camino Island by John Grisham.