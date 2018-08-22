Library News

By Pam Jespersen

It’s time to get back to school and back to a regular routine, which we hope is stopping by the library and picking up a new book or two. The adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of every month. If you would like to join our discussion group, please stop by and grab the latest book we are reading. Starting August 16, we will be reading “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.

NEW BOOKS to hit the shelves this month

“Dead Fall” by Linda Fairstein

“The Gate Keeper” by Charles Todd

“Dirty” by Kylie Scott

“The Girl I Used To Be” by Mary Torjussen

“Black Sunday” by Thomas Harris

“Gutshot Straight” by Lou Berney

“The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn

“One Last Breathe” by Lisa Jackson

“The Bourbon Kings” by J.R. Ward

“Ageless Soul” by Thomas Moore

“Pieces of Happiness” by Anne Ostby

“As You Wish” by Jude Deveraux