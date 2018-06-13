Library News

By Pam Jespersen

June 1 is here. School is out! And we are ready for Summer Reading.

Stop in and get your signup sheets and books to read, then let the fun begin. There have been lots of kids signing up and we are excited.

There are several things for the Adult Summer Reading also. A prize for the most books read, painting class, photo contest, barn quilt class, and chocolate éclair day. Stop in and grab a calendar so you will be ready.

NEW BOOKS

Night Moves by Jonathan Kellerman, an Alex Delaware novel.

Shoot First by Stuart Woods

Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly

Wishing for Snow by Gwin Minrose

Cold Hearted River by Keith McCafferty, a new author to try.

The Road Home by Beverly Lewis

Forever Friday by Timothy Lewis

Dangerous Illusions by Irene Hannon

When All the Girls Have Gone & Trust No One by Jayne Ann Krentz