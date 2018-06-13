Library News

By Pam Jespersen
June 1 is here. School is out! And we are ready for Summer Reading.
Stop in and get your signup sheets and books to read, then let the fun begin. There have been lots of kids signing up and we are excited.
There are several things for the Adult Summer Reading also. A prize for the most books read, painting class, photo contest, barn quilt class, and chocolate éclair day. Stop in and grab a calendar so you will be ready.
NEW BOOKS
Night Moves by Jonathan Kellerman, an Alex Delaware novel.
Shoot First by Stuart Woods
Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly
Wishing for Snow by Gwin Minrose
Cold Hearted River by Keith McCafferty, a new author to try.
The Road Home by Beverly Lewis
Forever Friday by Timothy Lewis
Dangerous Illusions by Irene Hannon
When All the Girls Have Gone & Trust No One by Jayne Ann Krentz