Library News

By Pam Jespersen
Nicolyn Ruonavaara won the guess how many books in the library contest for National Library Week. She guessed 17,000 and we have 16,000.
Our adult classes are painting, book club and we are open for suggestions of things you would like to try, stop in or call 756-3232 for information.
Watch for the Summer Reading Program, and our plans for the kids this coming summer.
NEW BOOKS
Dark in Death by J.D. Robb
The Hidden by Heather Graham
The Wish by Beverly Lewis
Flintlock Hell’s Gate by William W. Johnstone
Another Man’s Life by Steve Horn
The Bad Daughter by Joy Fielding
The Which Way Tree by Elizabeth Crook
Look For Me by Lisa Gardner
Great Alone by Kristin Hannah
Conviction, The Untold Story Of Putting Jodi Arias Behind Bars by Juan Martinez