Library News

By Pam Jespersen

Nicolyn Ruonavaara won the guess how many books in the library contest for National Library Week. She guessed 17,000 and we have 16,000.

Our adult classes are painting, book club and we are open for suggestions of things you would like to try, stop in or call 756-3232 for information.

Watch for the Summer Reading Program, and our plans for the kids this coming summer.

NEW BOOKS

Dark in Death by J.D. Robb

The Hidden by Heather Graham

The Wish by Beverly Lewis

Flintlock Hell’s Gate by William W. Johnstone

Another Man’s Life by Steve Horn

The Bad Daughter by Joy Fielding

The Which Way Tree by Elizabeth Crook

Look For Me by Lisa Gardner

Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

Conviction, The Untold Story Of Putting Jodi Arias Behind Bars by Juan Martinez