Library News

By Pam Jespersen

National Library Week is April 8-14. Stop in and see what we are up too.

We now have a 3D printer in the children’s department; there is a charge for making items. Come in and see what can be made. This was made possible because of Pinnacle Banks donation to the library.

The library has adopted two new mascots! We are having a naming contest. To enter a name stop by the library and fill out an entry form. A prize will awarded to the person(s) that name our new book worms.

Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

After school craft class every Wednesday.

Our adult classes are painting, book club and computer class, stop in or call 756-3232 for information.

NEW BOOKS

Happiness in This Life by Pope Francis

The Mother’s Promise, The Things We Keep & The Secrets Of MIDWIVES by Sally Hepworth. This is a new author from Melbourne, Australia.

Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate.

Count to Ten by James Patterson.

After She’s Gone by Lisa Jackson.

Year One by Nora Roberts.

The Island House by Nancy Thayer.

One Wish by Robin Carr.

The Identicals by Hilderbrand.

Come Rain Or Shine by Jan Karon, the new Mitford novel.

Bear Town by Fredrik Backmon.