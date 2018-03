Library News

By Pam Jespersen

Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

After school craft class every Wednesday.

Our adult classes are painting, book club and computer class, stop in or call 756-3232 for information.

BOOKS

Rawhide Robinson Rides the Tabby Trail by Rod Miller

The Durder That Never Was by Andrea Kane

The Fixer by Joseph Finder

The Secrets She Keeps by Michael Robotham

Black Book by James Patterson

Operator Down by Brad Taylor

The Wife by Alafair Burke

Still Me by JoJo Moyes

Every Breath You Take by Mary Higgins Clark