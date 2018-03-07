Library News

By Pam Jespersen

Stop in and pick up the latest Book Club book, it is Captive of the Labyrinth, by Mary Jo Ignoffo. The story is about Sarah L. Winchester, heiress to the rifle fortune.

Story Hour is Wednesday’s at 10 a.m. and After School Craft is at 3:30 p.m. There is a painting class planned for the kids on the 7th, call 756-3232 and talk to Cindy.

The library is adding new and used DVDs all the time, stop in and look at our selection.

NEW CD BOOKS

Flat Stanley’s Worldwide Adventures: books 1-12 are in this collection.

Where the Long Grass Blows by Louis L’amour

The Vineyard Victims by Ellen Crosby

NEW BOOKS

Hell’s Half Acre & Texas John Slaughter by William W. Johnstone

My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman

No Easy Target by Iris Johansen

The Girl Who Takes an Eye For An Eye by David Lagercrants

Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben

The Bedlam Stacks by Natasha Pulley

The Fallen by Ace Atkins

The Drifter by Anna Schmidt

Unshakeable Trust, Find the Joy of Trusting God of All Times, in All things by Joyce Meyer