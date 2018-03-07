Library News

By Pam Jespersen
Stop in and pick up the latest Book Club book, it is Captive of the Labyrinth, by Mary Jo Ignoffo. The story is about Sarah L. Winchester, heiress to the rifle fortune.
Story Hour is Wednesday’s at 10 a.m. and After School Craft is at 3:30 p.m. There is a painting class planned for the kids on the 7th, call 756-3232 and talk to Cindy.
The library is adding new and used DVDs all the time, stop in and look at our selection.
NEW CD BOOKS
Flat Stanley’s Worldwide Adventures: books 1-12 are in this collection.
Where the Long Grass Blows by Louis L’amour
The Vineyard Victims by Ellen Crosby
NEW BOOKS
Hell’s Half Acre & Texas John Slaughter by William W. Johnstone
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman
No Easy Target by Iris Johansen
The Girl Who Takes an Eye For An Eye by David Lagercrants
Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben
The Bedlam Stacks by Natasha Pulley
The Fallen by Ace Atkins
The Drifter by Anna Schmidt
Unshakeable Trust, Find the Joy of Trusting God of All Times, in All things by Joyce Meyer