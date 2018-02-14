Library News

By Pam Jespersen

Monday, January 19 is President’s Day; the library along with all county offices will be closed. The library had a large donation of DVDs, come in and look over our selection.

Looking for something in particular? Stop in and we will help you find it. There is access to all the libraries in the state of Wyoming at no charge to our patrons.

NEW BOOKS

An Unquiet Mind by Kay Redfield Jamison, a memoir of moods and madness.

A Whole Life by Robert Seethaler, this book is set in the mid-twentieth century and told with beauty and tenderness.

Deadfall by Linda Fairstein.

A Birtuous Woman by Kaye Gibbons, an Oprah book club book.

Deep Freeze by John Sanford, a Virgil Flowers book.

Dragon Teeth by Michael Crichton.

The Black Widow by Daniel Silva.

The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman.

A Salty Piece of Land by Jimmy Buffett.