Library News

By Pam Jespersen

Hello Moorcroft Branch Library patrons. Don’t forget we have DVDs to check out. We are just putting the Heartland TV series out. This, along with Longmire, Deadwood, Little House on The Prarie, Grey’s Anatomoy, Justified, is among series DVDs that we have.

The new book club book is: Power of One by Bryce Courtenay, it will be on February 15 at 1 p.m. We also have our painting classes, computer class and we are adding a craft class.

Check in at the library to see what is new. We are also on Facebook and on the Crook County Library page.

Go check out the GO WYLD page. You can read magazines, find CHILTON, download books, look at genealogy and browse many other databases.

NEW BOOKS:

Deadly Medicine by Margaret Truman

Night Watch by Linda Fairstein

The Vengeance of Mothers by Jim Fergus

The Duchess by Danielle Steel

The Address by Fiona Davis

The Daughter by Karin Slaughter

Mind Game by Iris Johansen