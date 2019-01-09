Library News

By Pam Jespersen
Happy New Year everyone, come see us for your reading enjoyment.
Our library has DVDs that includes several series, Blue Bloods, Longmire, Hill Street Blues, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy just to name a few. Magazines, CD books, children’s books and adult books. Stop in and see us, we can find about anything you want. We have the ability to search all of Wyoming.
Come join Miss Lacey on Wednesdays after school. It is from 4 p.m. until they finish their project.
Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m., they read stories, do small crafts and check out books.
Adult Painting class will be Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. Please contact Cindy to sign up. We have limited room, so please RSVP.
The new book is in for Book Club: will meet in January 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The book is here so contact Cindy for information.
NEW BOOKS
The Whispering Room & Forbidden Door by Dean Koontz
Leverage in Death by J.D. Robb
When We Were Young by Karen Kingsbury
In The Darkest Hour by Anna Carlisle
Shadow Tyrants by Clive Cussler
Address by Fiona Davis
The Girl Before by JP Delaney
A Noise Downstairs by Linwood Barclay
Saint Mazie by Jami Attenberg
The Darkest Child by Delores Phillips
Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts