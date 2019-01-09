Library News

By Pam Jespersen

Happy New Year everyone, come see us for your reading enjoyment.

Our library has DVDs that includes several series, Blue Bloods, Longmire, Hill Street Blues, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy just to name a few. Magazines, CD books, children’s books and adult books. Stop in and see us, we can find about anything you want. We have the ability to search all of Wyoming.

Come join Miss Lacey on Wednesdays after school. It is from 4 p.m. until they finish their project.

Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m., they read stories, do small crafts and check out books.

Adult Painting class will be Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. Please contact Cindy to sign up. We have limited room, so please RSVP.

The new book is in for Book Club: will meet in January 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The book is here so contact Cindy for information.

NEW BOOKS

The Whispering Room & Forbidden Door by Dean Koontz

Leverage in Death by J.D. Robb

When We Were Young by Karen Kingsbury

In The Darkest Hour by Anna Carlisle

Shadow Tyrants by Clive Cussler

Address by Fiona Davis

The Girl Before by JP Delaney

A Noise Downstairs by Linwood Barclay

Saint Mazie by Jami Attenberg

The Darkest Child by Delores Phillips

Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts