Library News

By Pam Jespersen

The library is still hosting Hans Kleiber’s (German/American, 1887-1967) The Western Landscape, this is a group of western sketches. His collection contains more than 400 original works on paper by Kleiber. This is sent out by UW Art Museum Regional Touring Exhibition Service.

Our library has DVDs, magazines, CD books, children’s books and adult books. Stop in and see us, we can find about anything you want. We have the ability to search all of Wyoming.

Come join Miss Lacey on Wednesdays after school. It is from 4 p.m. until they finish their project.

Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m., they read stories, do small crafts and check out books.

Adult Painting class will be Dec. 13 at 1:00 p.m. Please contact Cindy to sign up, as we limited room, so please RSVP.

The new book is in for Book Club, which will meet in January 2019. Contact Cindy for information as she is going to start an evening book club also.

NEW BOOKS:

CD Book: A Boy Called Christmas by Matt Haig

The Christmas Angel Project by Melody Carlson

A Baxter Family Christmas by Karen Kingsbury

In Hidden Places & In Dreams Forgotten by Tracie Peterson

I’ve Got Sand in all of the Wrong Places by Lisa Scottoline

The Untellling by Tayari Jones

The Promise by Robert Crais

The Moscow Offensive by Dale Brown

The Outsider by Stephen King

Clock Dance by Ann Tyler

Riding Lessons &Flying Changes by Sara Gruen

Murder Beyond The Grave, A True-Crime Thriller by James Patterson.