Library News

By Pam Jespersen

Our library is hosting Hans Kleiber’s (German/American, 1887-1967) The Western Landscape, a group of western sketches. His collection contains more than 400 original works on paper by Kleiber. This is sent out by UW Art Museum Regional Touring Exhibition Service.

Our library has DVDs, magazines, CD books, children’s books and adult books. Stop in and see us, we can find about anything you want. We have the ability to search all of Wyoming.

Come join Miss Lacey on Wednesday’s after school. It is from 4 p.m. until they finish their project.

Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m., they read stories, do small crafts and check out books.

Adult painting class will be Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

The new book is in for Book Club: The Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, book club will be held Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

NEW BOOKS:

Fleeing To Love by Brandi Shaffer, this is a new author from Pine Haven, WY.

Vox by Christina Dalcher

One Perfect Lie by Lisa Scottline

Chicago by David Mamet

I’ve Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clark

The Kerrigans: The Devil You Pay by William W. Johnstone

Robert B. Parker Little White Lies by Ace Atkins

Silence by Diane Nielson

The Stolen Marriage by Diane Chamberlain

James Petterson, Fifity Fifty by Candiece Fox

Love Held Captive by Shelley Sehpard Gray