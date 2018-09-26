Library News

By Pam Jespersen
School days are here, we have started out after school craft class. It is from 4 p.m. until they finish their project.
Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m., they read stories, do small crafts, and check out books.
Painting class will be Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.
The new book is in for Book Club: It is the Frontier Madam the story of Lusk, WY.
NEW BOOKS to hit the shelves this month:
I Love My Instant Pot & I Love My Instant Pot Paleo by Michelle Fagone
There There by Tommy Orange
Hell’s Half Acre: Cold-Blooded by Williams W. Johnstone
Quiet Until the Thaw by Alexandra Fuller
Miss Julia Weathers the Storm & Miss Julia Raises the Roof by Ann B. Ross
The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy
The Last Time She Saw Him by Jane Haseldine
Exposed by Lisa Scottloine
Believe Me by JP Delaney
Double Blind by Iris Johansen
Ghosted by Rosie Walsh
Left by Mary Hogan
All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin