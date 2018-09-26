Library News

By Pam Jespersen

School days are here, we have started out after school craft class. It is from 4 p.m. until they finish their project.

Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m., they read stories, do small crafts, and check out books.

Painting class will be Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

The new book is in for Book Club: It is the Frontier Madam the story of Lusk, WY.

NEW BOOKS to hit the shelves this month:

I Love My Instant Pot & I Love My Instant Pot Paleo by Michelle Fagone

There There by Tommy Orange

Hell’s Half Acre: Cold-Blooded by Williams W. Johnstone

Quiet Until the Thaw by Alexandra Fuller

Miss Julia Weathers the Storm & Miss Julia Raises the Roof by Ann B. Ross

The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy

The Last Time She Saw Him by Jane Haseldine

Exposed by Lisa Scottloine

Believe Me by JP Delaney

Double Blind by Iris Johansen

Ghosted by Rosie Walsh

Left by Mary Hogan

All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin