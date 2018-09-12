Library News

By Pam Jespersen

School days are here, we have started out after school craft class. It is from 4 p.m. until they finish their project.

Story Hour every Wednesday at 10 a.m., they read stories, do small crafts and check out books.

Barn quilt painting on Saturday, September 15, you design and paint yourself. We furnish the board and paint. It starts at 10 a.m., be sure and call to save your spot.

The adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of every month. If you would like to join our discussion group, please stop by and grab the latest book we are reading. Starting August 16, we will be reading “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.

NEW BOOKS to hit the shelves this month:

Last Seen Alive by Claire Douglas

The Queen of Palmyra by Minrose Gwin

The Bishops Pawn by Steve Berry

Buries Secrets by Irene Hannon

Promise Not To Tell by Jennifer McMahon

Whiplash River by Lou Berney

Arms From The Sea by Rich Shapero

Bearskin by James A. McLaughlin

This Is A Trilogy. Paper, Scissors, Death and Ink, Red Dead and Cut, Crop & Die by Joanna Campbell

Worth Killing For by Jane Haseldine

Us Against You by Frekrik Backman