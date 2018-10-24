Letter to the editor

Dear Editor,

Driving through Moorcroft recently, I noticed the signs urging voters to vote for the increase in the Lodging Sales Tax, raising it from 2 percent to 4 percent. They also state that it’s a tax that we don’t pay. Just because we don’t pay it, doesn’t make it right.

We’ve been in the lodging business at the Empire Guest House and RV Park for 11 years and can honestly say that the Crook County Promotion board has done absolutely nothing for our business. If I had my way, the tourism board would be abolished, as I feel it was created to benefit a few select businesses.

We’ve done just fine without the tourism board’s help and feel it should be up to individual businesses to promote themselves and leave the government out of it. We urge voters to vote no on this increase.

Mike Smith

Pine Haven