Learn to save a life in two hours

By Sarah Pridgeon

The Moorcroft Interfaith Community is sponsoring a QPR Suicide Prevention Training later this month, providing community members with simple steps that can save lives by connecting a person in crisis with the help that they need.

QPR stands for, “Question, Persuade, Refer” and describes a set of skills pioneered by the QPR Institute that can be used when you see the warning signs of a suicide crisis, much like first responder skills can be used in a medical crisis.

QPR is an intervention through which you can identify and interrupt that crisis, directing the suicidal person to the care they need. The QPR Institute describes it as an essential part of the “Chain of Survival”: recognizing the warning signs early, asking the person whether they are having suicidal thoughts and referring them to local resources, or 1-800-Suicide for evaluation and possible referral.

In the QPR Training class, you will spend two hours learning how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and then question, persuade and refer that person to help. The training is free and will take place at the Moorcroft Town Center Library on February 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information about the class, contact Kristi at 746-5582.