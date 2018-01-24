Leader honored for second year

The Moorcroft Leader is proud to announce that, for the second year in a row, we have been honored with an award at the Wyoming Press Association’s annual winter convention. The awards are a review of the work of Wyoming’s newspapers across the year.

For the second time, Grace Moore was selected as the first place winner in the Government Issue Reporting category. She received the award for a series of articles published in 2017 looking at the committee appointments made by the Moorcroft Town Council.