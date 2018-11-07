Larry Kellner, 72 of Hulett, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Larry was born on August 27, 1946, to Keith and Thelma (Franke) Kellner, in Kimball, Nebraska, the middle child to his siblings Judy Sims (sister) and Jerry Kellner (brother, deceased). Although born in Nebraska, Larry lived a majority of his life in Wyoming.

He grew up on a farm and was a rancher much of his life before becoming ordained into ministry for the later part of his life. His passion was to serve the Lord and to tell as many people as he could about the love of Jesus.

He graduated from Upton, Wyoming, in the class of 1964. He was married to Alice Kellner for 54 years and to this union they had three children, Tammy, Cammy and Kim.

Larry Kellner was the hardest working, selfless, strongest, most loving, gentle, caring, Jesus-loving man. His sense of humor, his joyful (and very memorable) laugh was infectious.

He loved Jesus and he loved people. We loved the way he would tell stories, make us laugh, give us whisker rubs, give us the best hugs, pull pranks on people to make them laugh, and the way he danced with mom. There are so many fond memories and those memories will live on in all our hearts forever.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Kellner; daughter, Cammy (Aaron) Scott and two children Kira and Kaleb; daughter Kim (Shaun) Sullivan and their two children Dyllan and Addilyn; granddaughter, Jannene Crawford and her two children Jordon and Lundyn; and grandson, Quentin (Jamie) Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Thelma Kellner; daughter, Tammy Erickson; and brother, Jerry Kellner.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 3, 2018, at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett. Burial will take place at a later date at Moore Hill.

