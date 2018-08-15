Landfill options laid out

By Grace Moore

The Moorcroft Town Council heard a proposal from TDS solid waste management of Torrington on Monday night for management of the landfill and its possible regionalization. Also in attendance were Crook County Commissioners Steve Stahla and Kelly Dennis, who shared initial results from the countywide survey regarding waste management.

When questioned by council regarding the questionnaires that polled county residents as to whether they wanted the commissioners to pursue a solid waste district, Stahla admitted that the number of people who wanted the county to move forward with a district far outnumber those who do not.

“There were over 250 who said they were totally against it…and 474 willing to explore different options,” he said.

Dennis added that there were a lot of comments, but the commissioners, “haven’t had time to sit down and go through [them]”.

Councilman Dick Claar commented, “The overall sentiment is, it seems to me, that a solid waste district would be supported by the majority”. The commissioners had no argument.

Regarding the future of the Moorcroft landfill, TDS President Gary Olson and operations director Kurt Sitner spoke with the council at the work session Monday night to share an outline of their proposal. TDS proposes, contingent on DEQ approval, a minor amendment where the existing landfill cell will be expanded to take more garbage, building on the current vertical expansion for the next couple years.

The minor amendment is a first step, giving the company, agency and engineers time to develop a major amendment that may extend the life of the current disposal area another decade.

If this second step, a major amendment, is approved by the DEQ, TDS plans then to focus on a lifetime permit, allowing the town to fully utilize the over 100 acres set aside for this purpose to be developed in the future. In the proposal, TDS agrees to take over the daily operations of the landfill and bring forth regionalization of the property to encourage use from rural residents, other municipalities and private haulers from the northeast region of Wyoming.

Their tentative hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. They will also be responsible for the cost of expanding the site. TDS will also instigate a recycle program on site.

The town will be responsible for water and methane testing.

The tipping fee for all residents and haulers will be $40 a ton; this price is set for five years before being reevaluated. Of that $40, $4 will be returned to the town to be restricted for future needs of the landfill including lining cells, earth work and well monitoring. The remaining $36 is paying TDS for their service.

Councilman Owen Mathews expressed hesitancy due to the fact that the town would be responsible for certain costs, which will have to be paid out of garbage rates.

“Your proposal has the Town of Moorcroft seeking all the grants and the funding; we’re still going to have to pay all those payback costs out of the town funds…That [$4] doesn’t even come close to matching what it would be, that would put a great big burden on the town…What I see now is that we take on all the risk,” he said.

However, Councilman Dick Claar strongly approved keeping the landfill open. So too did Sundance Mayor Paul Brooks, saying, “Closing our landfill is just about $3.5 million…The fact that you don’t have to close because you can continue your operation saves you a pile of money that you guys aren’t considering.”

The entire proposal, though, could possibly be a moot point if the federal agency does not cooperate as this possible agreement is contingent on DEQ’s approval of the amendments; Sitner explained, though, that the agency “is receptive and they’ll speak with us and try to work through any issues they may have…I believe that DEQ has a desire for this landfill to continue”.