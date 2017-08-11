Lana Cobler

No funeral services will be held for Lana Marie Cobler, 72.

Lana died Sunday, August 6, 2017 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas, WY.

She was born on Tuesday, August 8, 1944 in Jamestown, ND, the daughter of Paul and Birdie (Kasner) Eckroth.

She was raised and educated in Mandan and Jamestown, ND. She resided in Pine Haven, WY, where she raised her children. She moved to Glendo, WY in 1998.

Lana enjoyed fishing and cooking. She was very creative and accepted a person for what they were.

She is survived by her children, Bobbie Jo (Sam) Garcia of Gillette, WY, Stephanie (Mark) Griffen of Glendo, and Ricky (Tanya) Cobler of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Francis Boelky of Jamestown; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Phil Eckroth.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, WY is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.