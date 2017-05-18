Lady Wolves to represent track team at state

By Mary Hunter

On Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, the Wolves battled in the 1A, 2A, and 4A East Regional Track Meet held in Gillette.

In the ladies’ competition, Marla Sproul finished 15th in the 100 meter dash with a time of 15.34, Lindsay Jones finished 18th with a time of 15.51 in the preliminary competition. In the 200 meter dash, Chiara Thalacker placed 14th with a time of 30.73 and Tacey Fischbach placed 20th with a time of 32.29.

In the 400 preliminaries, Chiara Thalacker ran the quarter mile in 1:07.37. Hailey Jones clocked her quarter mile at 1:01.53, advancing to the finals, where she took a bronze medal for her 3rd place finish with a time of 1:02.80.

Hailey Jones placed first in the 800 meter run with a finishing time of 2:24.96, Jordan Jones took eighth place with a time of 2:33.34, earning the last spot for state competition, and Sydnee Jones took 15th place with the time of 2:53.34. Hailey Jones took first place in the 1600 meter run with the time of 5:37.04, Jordan Jones took second place with a 5:51.56 finish and Shayla Williams took 21st with a time of 8:02.88.

Jordan Jones ran the 3200 with a painful Achilles but was able to win the race with a 13:17.12 finishing time. The 4×100 relay team of Marla Sproul, Chiara Thalacker, Tacey Fischbach and Andrea Pfeil took sixth place with a time of 57.96.

The 4×800 relay team of Lindsay Jones, Jordan Jones, Sydnee Williams and Hailey Jones took second place with a time of 10:57.11. In the long jump, Tacey Fischbach leaped 13’3” for an 11th place finish and Marla Sproul hopped 12’1.5” for a 19th place finish.

In the triple jump, Lindsay Jones bounded 29’10.25” for a 15th place finish and Sydnee Williams jumped 29’9” for a 16th place finish. In the shot put, Andrea Pfeil hurled the metal sphere 25’7” for 30th place, Marla Sproul propelled it 22’11.5” for 33rd place and Shayla Williams cast it 22’9.25” for 34th place.

Shayla Williams also placed 34th in the discus with a throw of 60’1”.

In the men’s 100 meter dash preliminary competition, Rowdy Pfeil took the 14th spot with a time of 12.94, Gabe VonOlnhausen took the 21st spot with a 13.47 finish. In the 200 meter Dash Gabe took 19th position finishing with a time of 26.72 and Rowdy took the 20th position with the time of 26.84.

In the 400 meter dash, Chace Peterson took 10th place with a time of 55.08 and Rowdy took 11th with a time of 55.20. Chace took a 17th place in the 800 meter run with the time of 2:25.67 and Gabe took 22nd with the time of 2:36.07.

Trey Fishbach took 10th place in the 3200 meter run with a finishing time of 12:18.74. The men’s 4×800 meter relay team of Trey Fischbach, Gabriel VonOlnhausen, Chace Peterson and Rowdy Pfeil earned some points with their sixth place finish with the time of 9:40.87.

Chace Peterson took 21st in the long jump with a jump of 15’7.25”. In the shot put, Solomon Petz took 28th by hurling the metal orb 33’8” and he took 32nd for launching the discus 69’00”.

In State Competition, the Wolves will be represented by the Ladies. Sydnee Williams, Hailey Jones, Jordan Jones, Lindsay Jones and Chiara Thalacker are the runners and alternate for the 4X800 meter relay.

Hailey Jones will also compete in the 400 meter dash, the 800 meter run and the 1600 meter run. Jordan Jones will also compete in the 800 meter run, the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run.